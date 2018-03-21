Chance The Rapper Answers Whether Or Not He’ll Play The Fresh Prince

Via | HipHopDX

CHICAGO, IL – During a recent interview with HipHopDX (out in Poland of all places), DJ Jazzy Jeff anointed Chance The Rapper to be the heir apparent if a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot were ever to manifest.

However, during a recent sit-down on Pitchfork’s In Sight Out podcast, Chance literally laughed off the thought of filling Big Willie Style’s shoes.

“I’m not going to play the fucking Fresh Prince,” he chuckled to host Adrienne Samuels Gibbs. “I love the Fresh Prince. I love Will Smith. I have so much respect for him. I would never do that. But you know what, I would write on that joint.”

