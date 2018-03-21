Indy HS Student-Athletes of the Month To Receive $1K Scholarships

WISH-TV has a great opportunity for the student-athletes of Central Indiana and it involves scholarship money from IBEW Local 481.

According to their website, if you know an exceptional student athlete in high school, who excels in and out the classroom, WISH-TV wants you to nominate them for IBEW Local 481 Athlete of the Month.

For the month of March, the student athlete recipient was Maray ‘Scottie’ Bell of Warren Central, who has a 3.7 GPA and led her team to Class 4A state title win over Zionsville. She was recently recognized as the Athlete of the Month for March and received a $1,000 check, with her proud mother present and thankful.

Seeing her daughter walk into a sea of cheering students to receive a $1,000 check of behalf of IBEW Local 481 and WISH-TV brought their journey together full circle.

“I can only say that I am truly blessed to have a daughter like her,” said Maray’s mother Brandy Stephens. “I am blessed and I look forward to her doing big things in the future.”

So if you know someone that should be the next IBEW Local 481 Athlete of the Month, feel free to nominate them.

Each month, winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship, while their annual winner will receive a $3,000 scholarship.

Here are the requirements:

The nominee must be a student-athlete

The nominee must attend high school in Central Indiana

The nominee must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher

