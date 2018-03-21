How To Get The Plug On Beyonce And Jay-Z Pre-Sale Tickets

Early this week Beyonce and Jay Z announced additional dates for the highly sought out On The Run II Tour.

Even though Indianapolis isn’t a stop on their tour list, it doesn’t mean you can’t get pre-sale tickets for another stop on their tour.

Pre-sale tickets are available now and general public tickets go on sale March 26th.

But how do you get your hands on pre-sale tickets? There are two different ways for you to purchase pre-sale tickets.

Subscribe to Tidal music. Beyonce and Jay Z automatically show extra love to Tidal subscribers and they should since you are giving them money monthy for the service Join the Beyhive mailing list. On Beyonce’s site you can join the Beyhive e-list to get advance access to news, special experiences, exclusive merchandise and more. After you do this check your email for a special code that you can use for up to four pre-sale tickets. If you are a true Beyonce fans the e-list will have multiple benefits in the long run.

View all the On the Run II dates below:

North America:

July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

July 27 Washington, DC FedExField

July 28 Washington, DC FedExField

July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 03 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium

Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

Aug. 11 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Aug. 16 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field

Aug. 21 Columbia, SC Williams-Brice Stadium

Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 26 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

Sept. 23 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place

Oct. 04 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

Europe:

June 06 Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

June 09 Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park

June 13 Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

June 15 London, UK @ London Stadium

June 19 Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena

June 20 Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena

June 23 Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium

June 25 Stockholm, SW @ Friends Arena

June 28 Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

June 30 Warsaw, PL @ Stadion Narodowy

July 03 Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion

July 06 Milan, IT @ San Siro

July 08 Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico

July 11 Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium

July 14 Paris, FR @ Stade de France

July 17 Nice, FR @ Allianz Riviera