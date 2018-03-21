How To Get The Plug On Beyonce And Jay-Z Pre-Sale Tickets

Early this week Beyonce and Jay Z announced additional dates for the highly sought out On The Run II Tour.
Even though Indianapolis isn’t a stop on their tour list, it doesn’t mean you can’t get pre-sale tickets for another stop on their tour.
Pre-sale tickets are available now and general public tickets go on sale March 26th.
But how do you get your hands on pre-sale tickets? There are two different ways for you to purchase pre-sale tickets.
Subscribe to Tidal music. Beyonce and Jay Z automatically show extra love to Tidal subscribers and they should since you are giving them money monthy for the service
Join the Beyhive mailing list. On Beyonce’s site you can join the Beyhive e-list to get advance access to news, special experiences, exclusive merchandise and more. After you do this check your email for a special code that you can use for up to four pre-sale tickets. If you are a true Beyonce fans the e-list will have multiple benefits in the long run.
View all the On the Run II dates below:
North America:
July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
July 27 Washington, DC FedExField
July 28 Washington, DC FedExField
July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 03 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium
Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
Aug. 11 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field
Aug. 16 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field
Aug. 21 Columbia, SC Williams-Brice Stadium
Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 26 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium