Ludacris’ “Battle” To Lose No. 1 Spot, Projected To Sell 60K In Week 2 Sales

According to Sohh.com Grammy-winning rapper Ludacris’ Battle of the Sexes made its way onto the opening at No. 1. According to Nielsen Soundscan, the Southern emcee’s compilation disc has sold 137,300 records after seven days in stores. (SOHH Sales Wrap) But Lady Antebellum will regain the #1 spot on next week’s chart with a total in the 90-95k range, marking the first time this year that the #1 album has sold less than 100k. Marvin Sapp (Verity/JLG) 70-75k Ludacris (DTP/Def Jam/IDJ) 55-60k The Edge (Razor & Tie) 50-55k (Note: This will be mostly direct-to-consumer sales that we were unaware of yesterday.) Lady Gaga, The Fame (Interscope) 45-50k Sade (Epic) 35-40k (Hits Daily Double)

