Future Previews New Music In “SuperFly” Trailer

Check out the @SuperflyMovie trailer featuring my new music 🔥🔥🔥 Catch #SUPERFLY in theaters this summer. pic.twitter.com/v3UQL6It6q

Hot New Hip Hop reported back in January, that Future had signed on to produce the soundtrack for the upcoming film SuperFly, which is a remake to the 1972 blaxploitation crime drama.

The film is set to star Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell, with famous music video director X serving as the film’s director.

With a release date tentatively set for this Summer, the film’s executive producer, Future, decided to share the first official trailer on his Twitter page, with the caption reading “Check out the @SuperflyMovie trailer featuring my new music Catch #SUPERFLY in theaters this summer. ” See the video above.

