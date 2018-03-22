Future Previews New Music In “SuperFly” Trailer

Via | HotNewHipHop
Hot New Hip Hop reported back in January, that Future had signed on to produce the soundtrack for the upcoming film SuperFly, which is a remake to the 1972 blaxploitation crime drama.
The film is set to star Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell, with famous music video director X serving as the film’s director.
With a release date tentatively set for this Summer, the film’s executive producer, Future, decided to share the first official trailer on his Twitter page, with the caption reading “Check out the @SuperflyMovie trailer featuring my new music Catch #SUPERFLY in theaters this summer.” See the video above.
