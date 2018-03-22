Radio One Exclusives
Jeezy Announces His FINAL Album, ‘TM 104’

indyhiphop Staff
Jeezy is having his final Thug Motivation class.

Hours before his upcoming show in Houston, the Snowman and CTE head honcho revealed that it was time for graduation. Thus, his next album, the final in the Thug Motivation saga would be his last one!

What a way to call a career.

