Jeezy Announces His FINAL Album, ‘TM 104’

Jeezy is having his final Thug Motivation class.

Hours before his upcoming show in Houston, the Snowman and CTE head honcho revealed that it was time for graduation. Thus, his next album, the final in the Thug Motivation saga would be his last one!

As the Cold Summer tour comes to a end.. It was inspiring seeing my day one fans since my first album & class TM 101 come out every night. Now class is coming to a end. It's time for Graduation! My Last Album & Final Class: TM104 –#TrustYaProcess ☃️ — Sno (@Jeezy) March 22, 2018

What a way to call a career.

