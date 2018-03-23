Former Colts Punter Pat McAfee Signs Contract With WWE

Former Indianapolis Colts punter, Pat McAfee has signed a deal with the WWE.

Signed a @WWE contract today… Can’t wait 2 rock the mic Wrestle Mania weekend with @WWENXT.. Living a real dream right now~> https://t.co/37znJGUJUX pic.twitter.com/en5DOi66PC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 21, 2018

According to WWE.com, he is not expected to perform any moves in the ring, but he will take part in the preshow discussion April 7 when WWE puts on a NXT TakeOver show, which will be all over the internet live at 7 p.m.

McAfee, currently hosts a Sirius XM radio show and “The Pat McAfee Show” podcast, as well as heads up Barstool Heartland, a branch of Barstool Sports.

However, he is no stranger to the wrestling world. He was recently a special guest ring announcer at an NXT Live Event in Indianapolis last month, as he helped Aleister Black to defeat Adam Cole.

You can you can catch McAfee on the TakeOver: New Orleans Pre-Show on the WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and Pinterest.

You never know, he might surprise us and get int the ring.

SOURCE: WWE, Twitter | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

