Ro James Is Back With A New 4-Track EP Called ‘SMOKE’ [LISTEN]

Ro James is back with new music! On Friday, the Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter announced the release of his 4-track, Smoke EP.

According to BroadWayWorld.com, Smoke EP is the first of two EP installments, which will be released in anticipation for Ro’s sophomore album due out later this year. The second installment, entitled Mirrors EP is due out later this spring.

“Smoke is just the intro into the fire. Mirrors is about reflection and self. I’ve been away for a bit recalibrating, growing and learning. I’m ready to share again. Decided to drop an EP and warm it up a little while I finish off the album. Smoke & Mirrors.” James told BroadWayWorld.com.

The EP is now available to purchase and stream at all digital service providerS, including iTunes and Spotify.

SOURCE: BroadWayWorld.com | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

