This Is What Teyana Taylor Does When She’s Mad At Iman Shumpert

#TeamBeautiful sits down with Teyana Taylor ahead of the premiere of "Teyana & Iman."

Celebrities Visit Build - March 23, 2018

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are the modern definition of #relationshipgoals and now we’re getting a healthy dose of the couple every Monday night on VH1.

We came to know Teyana Taylor on My Super Sweet 16 (or by a little known anthem called Google Me). Fast-forward some time and now she’s a mother, wife, it-fashion girl, musician and everyone’s #bodygoals on the gram.

Who can forget how she came out kicking in a boot at VH1 Honors when she broke her toe. Sis ain’t miss a beat. And, among her many accomplishments, she recently met Janet Jackson, who made Teyana her #WCW. We caught up with Teyana, who opened up about the show, motherhood and how she plans on dealing with what comes with reality TV.

 

“Teyana & Iman” premieres Monday, March 26 on VH1 at 9pm.

