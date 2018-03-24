Tamar Braxton Teases Talk Show Debut?

Tamar Braxton may have dropped some hints that she’s getting closer to debuting her own talk show.

When Tamar was booted from The Real in 2016, she was devastated but it didn’t take her long to bounce back. Days after her exit from the FOX daytime roundtable, it was announced that she was linking up with Steve Harvey for her own talk show.

Since then, however, there hasn’t been much news about when we might actually see it premiere. Today, Tamar shared a video on Instagram that suggests her return to the talk game is just around the corner.

Later, she advised her Tamartians to set their DVRs for her appearance on The Steve Harvey Show. The caption made it seem like she might have some big news when she sits down to chat with Steve.

Although Tamar said fans should look out for her today, there’s a good chance that her appearance may not air until next week.

