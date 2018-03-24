Are Tiny and T.I. Planning To Renew Their Vows?

Wedding bells may soon be ringing for T.I. and Tiny again…if they can get on the same page.

As the world tries to figure out their current relationship status, there’s word that Tip and Tiny would like to recommit to one another.

According to HollywoodLife.com, the on-again-off-again couple is thinking about doing a vow renewal this summer. The only problem? Reportedly, neither of them can make up their mind.

“Doing a vow renewal is something Tiny and T.I. have been talking about for months,” a source close the couple revealed. “They can’t seem to get on the same page about it though because they both flip-flop on it all the time.”

The insider continued, “One day, Tiny is all for it and it’s Tip pulling back; and then, the next time you ask them, they’ve switched, and it’s Tiny who isn’t feeling it.”

The only thing they can seem to agree on is that they’d like to renew their vows in Miami for their anniversary on July 31–if the ceremony goes down at all.

“There’s nothing standing in the way of them having it this July, but so far no solid plans have been made,” the source said, “and they’re both equally to blame.”

With just over four months to go, they could easily pull a bash together in Miami, but it may not be the big, glamorous affair their wedding was. The insider claims that Tiny wants to feel a little more solid in their current relationship.

“I know Tiny’s big fear is jinxing what they have right now,” the tipster claimed. “As much as she wants to commit to Tip again in front of all their family and friends, she’s also worried that it could put too much pressure on them. They’re in a really great place, and she doesn’t want to rock the boat that’s why she’s a little afraid of doing a big vow renewal.”

