March For Our Lives Draws Hundreds In Indy [PHOTOS]

Most of Indy was covered in snow all-day on Saturday but that didn’t stop hundreds of people from coming to the Statehouse to be part of the March For Our Lives rally.

According to WTHR, people from all across the state of Indiana, showed up to show their support. Brandon Warren, President of the non-profit organization called We LIVE Indy, gave an emotional speech during the rally, while Isaiah Warren, a junior at Warren Central read a poem and had moment of silence for the youth lives lost to gun violence, per the Indy Star.

Plus, you had students and parents who voiced their opinion on the need to change gun laws and why participating in this rally was historic.

Via WTHR

“It’s a blessing, seeing all these people out here,” said Warren Central Senior Brandon Warren, one of the organizers of the event. “It shows that they care.”

“We shouldn’t have to be scared that if we go to school we might get shot or something,” said 16-year-old Jessica

“We just want the people of Florida to know that we’re with them,” said 15-year-old Andy Sanchez, who lives in Westfield. “We are supporting them and those families who lost their children.”

“Something needs to be done and even if this doesn’t fix everything, it’s a step in the right direction,” said 16-year-old Josh Fassnacht, who lives in Westfield.

“I’m glad to see so many people come together for a movement and hopefully all these people can take away the meaning that we’re trying to get through today,” said Charles Peterson, another Warren Central senior who helped plan the event.

Below, you can check out some incredible photos from Indy’s March For Our Lives Rally.

Incredible turnout in Indy for march for our lives in spite of awful weather. Amazing #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/0XHY8KnELE — Chris Melby (@cmelby1) March 24, 2018

Lines to get into Statehouse for Indy March For Our Lives STILL blocks around the Capital TWO hours after it started. pic.twitter.com/Z5hooW90MN — Christie Gillespie (@CGillespiePPINK) March 24, 2018

The Indy March For Our Lives is happening with lines around the Statehouse to get in during a snowstorm!!! pic.twitter.com/JKpEzo4LYx — Christie Gillespie (@CGillespiePPINK) March 24, 2018

March For Our Lives rally held inside the Statehouse https://t.co/IVCv3ZHUr0 pic.twitter.com/6YNc7774UE — CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 25, 2018

Indiana students, moms and others talk about action to reduce gun violence at March for Our Lives protest – Indianapolis Star https://t.co/AaOHpaXho3 pic.twitter.com/eFrXw2pC3p — indy.news (@indpls) March 25, 2018

