Warren Central Tops Carmel To Win Class 4A Title & Make History

Warren Central beat Carmel 54-48 in the IHSAA Class 4A basketball championship game on Saturday to finish a perfect 32-0 season and win their first state title in boys basketball.
According to reports, Warren Central overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat Carmel. Dean Tate scored 22 points, to lead Warren Central, while Antwaan Cushingberry added 10 points.
This moment was truly special because it’s Warren Central’s first state title in boys basketball but it also completes a girls-boys state championship sweep for Warren Central, matching the feat accomplished by Oregon-Davis in 2007 in Class A.
