Ashanti Claims Producer Demanded $45K To Finish Her Album After She Refused to Shower With Him

The "Foolish" singer was pretty candid about her past experience with sexual harassment.

BraVo International Music Award In Moscow

Ashanti is the most recent Black female celebrity to come forward with her own #MeToo experience.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s “Conversations with Maria Menounos,” the “Foolish” singer was candid about being sexually harassed and propositioned by a producer who tried to hold her album ransom for sexual favors.

“I’ve come across a situation where there was a certain producer that, you know, he had his little crush or whatever, but it wasn’t anything new, you know?” the 37-year old told host Maria Menounos. “And once I said ‘no,’ all of a sudden the track became $45K.”

She added,”It’s funny because he said something like, ‘Well just take a shower with me and let me do this.’”

Luckily for her, one of her “big brothers” confronted the producer for his out of pocket behavior and this producer issued a swift apology.

“The way that apology came in, I actually got three records for free!” Ashanti recalled. “And I got two of them mixed and mastered for free also.”

But Ashanti is clear: Not every young woman has people to protect them, especially when they get in the business at a young age. (Remember: Ashanti was only 20-years-old when Murder Inc. signed her)

“I’m blessed because I have that.”

That, and Ashanti also understands the pressure to anything in order to make it. “It happens it does and it’s unfortunate.”

Listen to Ashanti’s full interview below:

BEAUTIES: Have you ever been sexually harassed at your job?

