Car Crashes Into Saks Fifth Avenue Store At The Fashion Mall At Keystone

Early Monday morning a vehicle crashed through the doors of Saks Fifth Avenue at the Fashion Mall at Keystone.

According to RTV6, the vehicle crashed around 3 a.m. and a security guard at the mall was injured, but his exact injuries are unclear.

CBS 4 Indy is reporting that, the car was stolen and after the crash several individuals exited the vehicle and stole merchandise before driving off, per the IMPD.

The case remains under investigation.

This story is developing and we will keep you updated.

