Birdman Shares Photo of Himself and Lil Wayne, Is The Beef Squashed?

Me and my SON #YMCMBEAST A post shared by Birdman5star (@birdman5star) on Mar 26, 2018 at 2:16am PDT

Things are looking up for Birdman and Lil Wayne after their longstanding feud and we don’t know about y’all but we’re happy to see the worst is over. In the wee hours of this morning, Baby showed his “son” some love on Instagram with TMZ reporting this is the second time they bumped into each other at LIV in Miami over the last two weeks.

“We’re told there was no talk of Wayne’s $51 million lawsuit against Birdman. Instead, they laughed and joked around, talked about the old times…” the site reports, adding “As for that legal issue, we’re told both have instructed their lawyers to hash out a plan that ends the legal feud, and releasing Tha Carter V would be part of that agreement.”

It’s been a good day for Baby—his new Big Tymers single with Mannie Fresh is also making headlines. Listen to that here.