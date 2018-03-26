WTH! Oregon Woman Accused Of Cooking Her Dog Alive

A 28-year-old woman from Oregon has been accused of doing the unthinkable to her pet.
PEOPLE reports Noelle Georgia Moor killed her dog by cooking it in an oven. Why? Well, the site reports she thought her 7-year-old pet was possessed by her ex-boyfriend.
After police were called to her house twice “concerning a dispute at the home,” they realized something was very wrong when they found her dog in the oven. Clatsop County District Attorney Joshua Marquis told PEOPLE his office is awaiting a mental health evaluation but says “at this point, it’s likely going to be handled as a criminal case” and not a mental health one.
