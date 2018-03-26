Prosecutors Want To Give DMX 5 Years For Tax Evasion

DMX may not be seeing the world outside prison walls for a while if it’s up to the prosecutors in his tax evasion case.

via: TMZ

According to docs, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office is recommending the rapper get the max — 5 years in prison — when he’s sentenced next week. Prosecutors are urging the judge to “send the message” to X that “star power doesn’t entitle someone to a free pass.”

TMZ broke the story … DMX struck a plea in November. He entered a guilty plea to one count of tax evasion, and avoided seriously hard time — up to 40 years.

