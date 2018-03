#NoCap, Gucci Mane is putting his bread up to bring the people a new Rich Gang project.

I got a million cash for @RichHomieQuan and @youngthug to do one mixtape at the brand new #PolarBearStudios #NoCap 12songs from stratch! #NoCap brrr!!! — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) March 26, 2018

Young Thug responded by saying that he was one of the only few to help Gucci Mane out when he got of prison, and that he’s “straight 4 life.

U no I’m the nigga got u together wen u came home kid… I’m strait 4life https://t.co/jgidiKbyg3 — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) March 26, 2018

According to HipHopDX, Quan’s publicist said he had “no comment” when asked about Guwop’s tweet.

