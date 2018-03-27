Chance The Rapper Calls Out Heineken Commercial As “Terribly Racist”

Via | HipHopDX

Chance The Rapper has taken aim at Heineken over a new commercial that he has labeled “terribly racist.”

The advertisement — intended to promote the brewing company’s range of light beers — features a bartender spotting a woman at a rooftop party. He subsequently opens up a bottle of Heineken Light and slides it down the bar, past two black women and a black man, before landing it in the hands of the woman he first spotted. It then pops up with the tagline, “Sometimes, lighter is better.”

I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably racist ads so they can get more views. And that shit racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But 😂 I gotta just say tho. The “sometimes lighter is better” Hienekin commercial is terribly racist omg — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 26, 2018

Im not saying boucott them or go off im just noticing how often it happens and I think they baiting consumers and tweeters and freelancers and shit. Like I didnt wanna tweet about it so bad 😂😂 but its like how can u not — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 26, 2018

