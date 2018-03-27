Report: Andrew Luck Is Throwing Footballs Again

Andrew Luck is throwing the football again.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted out the news Tuesday morning after Colts coach Frank Reich told him during the coach’s breakfast at the Annual League Meeting that Luck began throwing a football.
As Rapport mentioned, this is a notable step in Luck’s offseason process after he missed all last year with a shoulder injury.
According to ESPN, Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that “all indicators are healing is going really well” in Luck’s continued rehabilitation from his January 2017 right shoulder surgery.
“We feel optimistic that he’s turned the corner and has a full decade ahead of him of excellence,” Irsay said during the NFL’s owners meetings on Monday in Orlando, Florida.
Luck hasn’t played in a football game since Jan. 1, 2017 and we can’t wait to see him back on the field with his teammates.
SOURCE: Twitter, ESPN | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty