How To Get The Plug On Chris Brown Pre-Sale Tickets!

On Wednesday, Chris Brown’s Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour, was officially announced, and one the dates on the tour is Indy!

Brown will be performing LIVE on Friday, July 27th, 2018 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, and he will be joined by special guests H.E.R., 6LACK and Rich The Kid.

General public tickets go on sale March 30th. But how do you get your hands on pre-sale tickets?

There are two different ways for you to get your hands on tickets right now!

Tune into Hot 96.3 To Win Tickets: Dani D is giving away tickets all week at 6pm, so you have to tune in daily to find out how you can win. Plus, this weekend, Hot 96.3 is also giving away tickets! Buy Tickets on Ticketmaster Using Special Password: Thursday between 10am-10pm, you can click here to buy pre-sale tickets on Ticketmaster.com but you must use the password: TEMPO

Also On Hot 96.3: