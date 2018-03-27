A Man Came To Indy’s ‘March For Our Lives’ Rally With A Gun [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

On Saturday, many people were seen marching all over the country as a part of the “March for Our Lives” rally and in Indy, hundreds of people participated in a local rally in downtown Indy at the Indianapolis Statehouse.
While many of the people in attendance were there to speak out against the current gun-laws, there was one person who was there to show his support for the current gun-laws.
According to reports, a man walked around outside the Indiana Statehouse during the rally with the gun strapped to his back. Some people even took pictures of him there, see the pictures below:
According to RTV6, the man reportedly did not do anything illegal during the rally, so the police were never involved.
Below is a video showing a woman confronting the armed man during the rally. The video is provided by RTV6.
