A Man Came To Indy’s ‘March For Our Lives’ Rally With A Gun [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

On Saturday, many people were seen marching all over the country as a part of the “March for Our Lives” rally and in Indy, hundreds of people participated in a local rally in downtown Indy at the Indianapolis Statehouse.

While many of the people in attendance were there to speak out against the current gun-laws, there was one person who was there to show his support for the current gun-laws.

According to reports, a man walked around outside the Indiana Statehouse during the rally with the gun strapped to his back. Some people even took pictures of him there, see the pictures below:

In indy @ the statehouse for the March For Our Lives rally by We Live counter-protesters intimidated the crowds. NOT MY PHOTO I have no rights to photo. @DaleNVA pic.twitter.com/t6Gmpq1EF2 — kelly jo macy (@kellyjomacy) March 24, 2018

March For Our Lives-Indy yesterday!! Unreal. pic.twitter.com/FueFhI3coi — Jenny Ryan (@JenniferRyan64) March 25, 2018

According to RTV6, the man reportedly did not do anything illegal during the rally, so the police were never involved.

Below is a video showing a woman confronting the armed man during the rally. The video is provided by RTV6.

