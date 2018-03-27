Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter & YFN Lucci Coupled Up In ATL [PHOTOS]

Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci were crowned king and queen at ATL’s InstaGala.

🌹❤️ #theinstagala #PromKing&queen A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Mar 26, 2018 at 7:03am PDT

The cute couple posed for prom pictures and walked away with the crowns. “Y’all know Ion play fair,” wrote Reginae in an Instagram post displaying her long black gown.

HER SMILE #PRICELESS A post shared by I_AM_LUCCI (@yfnlucci) on Mar 26, 2018 at 11:54am PDT

I wonder what Lil Wayne thinks of his daughter dating a rapper…