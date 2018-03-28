Entertainment
Queen Of Targét: All The Times Beyoncé Was A Regular Degular Person Just Like Us

Every time something happens in Beyoncé‘s life that makes her seem like more of a god and less of a human, she does something to remind us that she’s still the same ol’ Bey from Houston’s Third Ward.

Like going on unplanned shopping sprees in Target:

Or effortlessly slaying the Electric Slide with her family:

Or lurking to see who her man was texting:

Moral of the story: Beyoncé is the goddess of the heavens and the Earth’s. She strong enough to bear the children, and get back to business.

Hit the flip for more time the Queen Bey was just like you and me.

