DMX has been sentenced to one year in prison for tax evasion.

According to TMZ, the rapper addressed the judge directly Wednesday in the NYC courtroom, and took responsibility for his actions. To show how tough DMX’s life had been, DMX’s attorney, played his music video for “Slippin.”

DMX’s one year in prison is followed by 3 years of supervised release.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

