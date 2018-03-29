NeNe Leakes Blasts Sheree Whitfield And Kim Zolciak

NeNe Leakes, Sheree Williams, and Kim Zolciak are back at each other’s throats on Twitter.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars have always had a volatile relationship and their alliances have shifted more than Kim’s wigs over the last few years.
This season, however, the split has very clearly been NeNe vs. Kim and Sheree. When news broke that Sheree’s prison bae Tyrone Gilliams had been denied early release, NeNe couldn’t pass up the chance to gloat on social media.
“Wigfield & cigarette breath tried 2 discredit me all season long! i pursued LIE’RONE, i stalked LIE’RONE, i got mug shots, my husband old meat, i did mortgage fraud & credit card fraud! They came n2 my house wit ROACH gate, I’m on drugs etc.,” she wrote in a long Tweet. “I tried my best 2 befriend them but This is why U can never WIN when U play DIRTY.”
Even though no one tagged her in that tweet, Kim fired back. If we didn’t know better, we’d almost say she was checking NeNe’s timeline for mentions of herself.
Sheree had a little bit of shade for NeNe as well.
NeNe all but ignored Sheree’s comment and zeroed in on Kim. This time, she tagged Kim directly.
Kim replied by reminding NeNe that she’s got her own spin-off that has (somehow) lasted several seasons.
NeNe followed up by stating that although Kim may have a show, she’s never had to lie about anything. And it looks like she threatened to spill some tea on Kim’s wig
Their bickering aside, it looks like Sheree got the last word during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. She found NeNe’s comments “disgusting.”
