Fabolous Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Longtime Girlfriend Emily B

Fabolous reportedly found himself in police custody on Wednesday night for allegedly assaulting his longtime girlfriend and baby mama, Emily B.

According to TMZ, Emily first contacted police, telling them Fabolous had hit her, which led to Fabolous turning himself into the cops in Englewood, NJ.

Via TMZ

Sources connected to the couple tell us Fabolous turned himself in to cops in Englewood, NJ — where he and Emily live.

The rapper was accompanied by his attorney when he went to the police precinct. We’re told he did not spend time in jail … instead, he was cited for the alleged incident and given a ticket for his court appearance.

No comments or statements have been issued yet by Fabolous or Emily.

Fabolous last post on Instagram was was a series of photos of him performing on stage at a recent show at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City but the caption was all about your “strongest enemy” knowing your “weak spot.” See the post below:

This story is developing and we will keep you updated.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On Hot 96.3: