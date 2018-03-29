Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 11, 2018

Pics Leak Of Cardi B’s Baby Bump & She Looks 8 Months Pregnant [PHOTOS]

Looks like Cardi B was spotted in Miami this week prepping for her upcoming album and music videos. But something looks different. She is definitely looking prego and at least 7 months. But you tell me… how many months do you think she is hiding?

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here’s how we’re celebrating.

