1-Year-Old Girl Killed In A Drive-By Shooting On Indy’s Northeast Side

Thursday morning, police confirmed a 1-year-old girl had died from injuries after a drive-by shooting on Indy’s northeast side.

According to reports, the shooting happened shortly before 2am Thursday on North Wittfield Street. Police say there were about a dozen people in the house at the time of the shooting, including another small child.

Fox 59, reports that IMPD Sgt. Chris Wilburn struggled to contain his emotions while discussing the case with reporters Thursday morning.

“I want people to really, really sit and realize where we are. A 1-year-old baby girl lost her life this morning, senselessly. And if that doesn’t move you to action, I don’t know what can,” he said.

“An individual got into whatever mindset and thought it appropriate to fire into a home and target whomever, but a baby girl died this morning,” Wilburn said.

“I apologize for being so raw, but that’s where we are this morning. This is a raw scene,” he said. “This is a raw and emotional outpouring of hurt from your police department and first responders.”

“Our children are the most vulnerable in our society,” he said. “They will not be targeted and they will not be victimized by an architect of violence in this community. We will not accept it.”

A 19-year-old woman, believed to be the baby’s aunt, was also injured after being shot in the shoulder. She is expected to recover.

Police are interviewing witnesses as they continue to investigate the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

