Cardi B Drops New Fire Called “Be Careful” [VIDEO]

Earlier this week, Cardi B announced that her debut album Invasion Of Privacy will drop on April 6th — but it looks like she’s giving us a preview of what’s to come with not so subtle tweets like:
And let’s not forget that Cardi is rumored to be pregnant with Offset‘s child. But clearly that’s not stopping her coins:
Pregnant or not, Bardi Gang is still out here waiting for their queen to drop something: whether it’s a new baby, a new song or the new album.
Here’s the new “Be Careful” song she released off the forthcoming album this week:
Ready or not, here Cardi comes.
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours