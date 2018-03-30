FREE Easter Egg Hunts: Where To Go In Indy

If you haven’t gotten your Easter plans made for the kiddos, we have a full list of free egg hunts around the city.

Pride Academy Citywide Easter Egg Hunt

Date: Saturday, March 31st

Time: 10am-12noon

Location: Watkins Park

Join Hot 96.3 and Pride Academy for the Hottest Easter Egg Hunt In The City !!!!!

It Happens at Watkins Park 2360 Dr Martin Luther King St … It Kicks Off at 10a until noon. There Will be Over 10 Barbers and Stylist giving away free cuts and styles for the kids, 300 bikes will be given away,The Indianapolis Fire Department will be in attendance, plus there will be 50 golden eggs loaded prizes and cash !!!!

