MLK 50: Days Of Remembrance [WATCH HERE]

Our nation was forever changed on April 4, 1968 when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, just one day after he gave his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech that moved the hearts and souls of all those at the Mason Temple Church. Now, 50 years later, the eyes of an entire nation will turn to Memphis, Tennessee as we honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and strive to inspire mankind to realize Dr. King’s dream of freedom and equality for all.

TV One and Roland Martin will be on location at the National Civil Rights Museum to live stream this monumental event across all Urban One platforms. This live event will capture the key moments of the day, as well as poignant and insightful interviews with Civil Rights icons and leaders of the new movement, both as live guests and via pre-recorded interviews.

Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018

Symposium—Day Two

8:30 AM- 4:30 PM

Location: National Civil Rights Museum University of Memphis, Rose Theatre

Panels include Memphis 50 Years Later; Poverty and Economic Equity; State of Civil and Human Rights Issues; The Promise of Education

12:00 PM

LIVE STREAM OF SPEECH CAN BE MADE AVAILABLE

Location: Holiday Inn University of Memphis

Keynote Speaker–Taylor Branch, Historian and Author of the Pulitzer Prize Winning Book,” Parting the Waters: America in the King Years”

6:00 PM LIVE STREAM SHOW # 1

Location: Mason Temple

Special program to commemorate Dr. King’s prophetic last speech.

Will feature national leaders, artists and an audience of thousands of dignitaries. Speakers expected to include Dr. Bernice King,

Martin Luther King III, Paul Chavez, Ambassador Andrew Young, Church Of God In Christ Presiding Bishop Charles Blake Sr., AFSCME President Lee Saunders, The Rev. Jesse Jackson and The Rev. Al Sharpton.

Wednesday, April 4th, 2018

Day of Remembrance & Evening of Storytelling

10:00 AM- 6:15 PM LIVE STREAM SHOW # 2

Location: National Civil Rights Museum

10:00 AM- Daylong Tributes from the MLK50 Main Stage in the Museum Courtyard: Music, dance and spoken word performances and reflections from civil rights leaders in salute to Dr. King.

3:30 PM- The 6:01 50th Anniversary Ceremony from the Balcony of the Lorraine Motel: The Beloved Community will gather for the official ceremony with the laying of the wreath, ecumenical liturgy, musical and spoken word tributes, and remarks from civil rights icons.

6:01 PM- Bell Toll: Bells ring at places of worship, college campuses or institutions 39 times across the nation to honor the number of years Dr. King dwelled on this earth and to pay homage to his legacy.

6:15 PM- Evening of Storytelling: LIVE STREAM SHOW # 3

Civil Rights Icons and New Movement Makers in dialogue about “the Movement” then and now. Award-winning journalist and former news anchor will host this event for NBC’s “Today Show”, Tamron Hall. Special guests include Civil Rights Icons:

Congressman John Lewis

Marian Wright Edelman

Clarence Jones

Bernard Lafayette

Diane Nash

Elaine Turner

Mike Cody

Bree Newsome

Alicia Garza

Yadon Isreal

Quentin James

Nicole Porter

Tami Sawyer

Also On Hot 96.3: