Meek Mill’s Judge Denies Him Bail … Again

Meek Mill‘s fight for freedom is going to go on a bit further. He was denied bail again by Judge Genece Brinkley, weeks after public clamor for the rapper’s release reached all the way to the Governor’s mansion in Pennsylvania.

Brinkley denied to give a reason for why she denied Meek’s release from prison but Meek’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, believes that it’s another chapter in an on-going saga where the judge has an issue with his client that goes beyond the legal aspect.

“This ruling from Judge Genece Brinkley simply reaffirms the fact she has turned Meek Mill’s case into a personal vendetta,” Tacopina said. “In spite of the recommendations from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, which was supported by Governor Tom Wolf, the judge continues to stand alone in supporting Officer Reginald Graham’s perjured testimony as well as his criminal behavior that has been documented.”

Judge Brinkley has denied a request for her to recuse herself from the cause, stating that there is “zero evidence” that she demanded Meek to shout her out in a song and said that this was his fifth probation violation.

Meek is currently serving two to four years in prison.

