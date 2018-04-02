Beyoncè is gearing up for her Coachella performance and is working very hard. According to Gary With Da Tea she is working 11 hour days to prepare for her performance. She also has hired a lot of security so that none of her rehearsals get leaked.
Cardi B is also making headlines after she was accused of stealing lyrics. It came out that Life of the Party is a writer on her team and was credited for everything. Her album comes out this week and fans are excited to see how it is.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Beyoncé Cheek Biter Has Been Found And Confirmed
RELATED: Sanaa Lathan Responds To Accusations Of Biting Beyoncé
RELATED: Who Bit Beyoncè In The Face? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Safaree Breaks Down in Tears Following Get in Robbed at Gunpoint in NYC
- Watch Cardi B And Offset Get Close In “Bartier Cardi” Video
- Are Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Tatum Calling It Quits?
- #AaliayhForMAC Makeup Line Debuts In June
- What Went Through Matthew Knowles Mind When He Saw The Jay-Z/Solange Elevator Incident?
- Is Beyoncé Over-Working? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Meek Mill’s Judge Denies Him Bail … Again
- Kenya Moore Got Michael Rapaport All The Way Together On ‘WWHL’
- Blac Chyna Gets Into A Fight Six Flags!!! [VIDEO]
- Got Him: Ray J Had One April Fool’s That Could’ve Changed His Life
Jay-Z & Beyonce Are “On The Run” In Jamaica [PHOTOS]
8 photos Launch gallery
Jay-Z & Beyonce Are “On The Run” In Jamaica [PHOTOS]
1. Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica1 of 8
2. Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica2 of 8
3. Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica3 of 8
4. Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica4 of 8
5. Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica5 of 8
6. Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica6 of 8
7. Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica7 of 8
8. Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica8 of 8
comments – add yours