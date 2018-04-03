Safaree Breaks Down in Tears After Getting Robbed At Gunpoint in NYC

Via | HipHopDX

Safaree Samuels broke down in tears during an appearance on a radio show, telling the longtime radio host that he was robbed at gunpoint prior to their interview on Monday (April 2).

“I just got robbed at gunpoint,” he said, barely able to get the words out.

Martinez asked the reality television personality for more information as she attempted to figure out what happened.

“A couple hours ago, I just got robbed,” Safaree told her. “Two dudes with guns just ran up on me. Had me face down on the floor with a gun to my head. They just took everything.”

