Adrien Broner Is Reportedly Being Sued For Sexual Battery

Back in early February, former boxing champ Adrien Broner was arrested in Atlanta after a woman said he groped her genitals at a Georgia mall.

RELATED: Boxer Adrien Broner Arrested For Sexual Battery

Now it looks like his accuser is taking it one step further and is now suing him for sexual battery.

According to TMZ, the woman behind the suit is Kaila Crews. She claims in the lawsuit that she was walking around the Lenox Square shopping center when Broner approached her and “swiped his hand across [her] private parts.”

“At no point had Plaintiff given [Broner] permission to touch any part of her body,” Crews’ lawsuit states.

Crews also claims she suffered emotional distress from the incident and says Broner needs to pay up for any injuries she suffered along with pain and suffering.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On Hot 96.3: