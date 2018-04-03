Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Black Ink Crew’s Young Bae Swears By These 5 Rules As A Top-Notch Tattoo Artist

Bae got 5 On It...

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
Young Bae 5 On It Black Ink Crew

Source: Gary Smith / iOne Digital

For our next episode of 5 On It, we have Black Ink Crew‘s Young Bae in the building. A soon-to-be first-time mom, reality star, and very well-known tattoo artist, Bae shared her do’s and don’ts for those of you trying to make a name for yourselves in the world of ink. But really, she only has one major rule and that’s never “f*ck your customers.” Unless, of course…

Press play.

97.9 the beat dub car show 2017

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

Continue reading 19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here's how we're celebrating.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos