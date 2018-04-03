It’s Do or Die For Trevor Jackson In The ‘Superfly’ Teaser Trailer [VIDEO]

The classic 1972 blaxploitation film SuperFly has been remade and it stars the multi-talented Trevor Jackson, who looks so good with his black trench coat leather jacket and soft permed hair!

The movies is based on the 1972 classic about a cocaine dealer looking to make one final sale but the Sony redo is directed by Director X, who shows off a completely re-imagined take, changing the action to present day and moving the setting from Harlem to Atlanta.

“In 1971, Harlem was the epicenter of black culture, it was really what Atlanta is today,” explains filmmaker Director X.

Jackson stars as Youngblood Priest, with Jason Mitchell, Michael Kenneth Williams, Lex Scott Davis, Andrea Londo, Jacob Ming-Trent, Omar Chapparo and Jennifer Morrison rounding out the main cast. Plus, Future co-produced the film with Director X, while also producing the film’s soundtrack. Not to mention, the film has cameos from stars like Rick Ross.

Check out the trailer below and remember Super Fly hits theaters on June 15th.

