Breaking: Active Shooter Reported At YouTube Headquarters In California

Shots have reportedly been fired near the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, northern California.

According to their Twitter account, the San Bruno police have responded to a possible shooter and have warned the public to stay out of the area.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Ambulances are also reportedly at the scene.

In a Twitter thread, YouTube product manager Todd Sherman shared a thread of messages, saying they first thought it was earthquake and people began running out of their meetings, before reaching the exit, and being told someone has a gun. See his tweets below:

We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake. https://t.co/gmolQmRXm1 — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

After existing the room we still didn’t know what was going on but more people were running. Seemed serious and not like a drill. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

We headed towards the exit and then saw more people and someone said that there was a person with a gun. Shit. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

Police cruisers pull up, hopped out with rifles ready and I told them where the situation was as I headed down the street to meet up with a couple team members. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

Vadim Lavrusik, who was also working at that facility, wrote on Twitter that hat he heard shots and saw people running while at his desk before barricading himself inside a room with other coworkers.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

We will update this story as soon as more information is available.

SOURCE: BBC | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

