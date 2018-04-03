One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube HQ

BREAKING NEWS: San Bruno, California, police tweet that they are responding to an active shooter at YouTube headquarters https://t.co/fwzEMbCOyK pic.twitter.com/ggdGbROp7m — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) April 3, 2018

UPDATE (4:51 PM CST): One woman was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and four others were wounded in the shooting, per ABC7 in the Bay Area.

Tuesday afternoon, YouTube employees along with people near the area of the company’s headquarters in San Bruno, California indicated that there was an active shooter situation happening at their facilities. Police as well as CNN and The Hollywood Reporter have confirmed the incident.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

According to ABC7News, multiple people have been injured though there are no reported fatalities at the time. People near the campus have shared photos and information from the scene on social media showing police cars surrounding the building. About 1,700 people work at the campus.

Employees first brought attention to the situation. Thankfully, most have been evacuated to safety.

According to the Los Angeles Times, at least two people were shot.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

More on this story as it develops.

