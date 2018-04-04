Fabolous Could Face Multiple Years In Prison For Domestic Violence

Things are not looking good for Fabolous, who could reportedly face up to 10 years in prison for the violent domestic incident involving his longtime girlfriend Emily B and her father and brother.

Faboulous has been charged with aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat, both in the third degree, according to Bossip.

If he is found guilty, each charge can carry three to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000 dollars.

As we previously reported, recent court documents say he punched Emily B, seven times, knocking out her two front teeth. Plus he also reportedly threatened to shoot her, as well as her family members, after finding out they removed his handguns from his home.

A video of Fabolous threatening her father and brother with a knife, and saying that he had a bullet for both of them can be seen below:

These events are believed to have taken place on March 7th, leading Fabolous to turn himself in to the authorities on March 28th.

