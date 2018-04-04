Cardi B Drops New Song ‘Drip’ feat. Migos [Listen Here]

67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Cardi B surprised fans AGAIN with the release of a new song. It’s called “Drip” and features Migos.

Card has had a busy week. She dropped a new single, “Be Careful,” a new video for “Bartier Cardi,” and it was announced she’ll be the first-ever co-host on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ PLUS her album, ‘Invasion of Privacy,’ drops Friday.

Check out “Drip” below.

