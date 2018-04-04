Tiny Bringing Her Divorce To A Halt?

T.I.’s estranged wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris gave a definite sign that she’s in no rush to move forward with the split.

The mom and reality star filed court docs April 2 asking for a leave of absence from the divorce, upending any chance to resolve the years long case anytime soon.

It was not clear Tuesday why she needed the extra time or how long the leave of absence is for, but her kids’ father T.I. used the same tactic in a jeweler’s suit against him for nonpayment for bling, effectively stopping the case from going forward for almost a year. READ MORE

