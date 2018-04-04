Famous Dex Does Japan Challenge With Basketball! [VIDEO]

Who knew Famous Dex was a baller?! Here’s behind-the-scenes footage from his visit to 92Q where he came to talk about his Dex Meets Dexter album, which features the song heard over the viral “Japan” challenge he also demonstrated playing one-on-one with @SteffSkeemz in our green room!

The following is a clip of one of Dexter’s fans taking part in the challenge. Stay tuned for the full, off the wall (literally) interview and peep some of the rapper’s flyest photos below.

