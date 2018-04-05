Famous Dex Reveals How He Lost His Virginity [VIDEO]

If there’s one thing we learned about Famous Dex over the past few months, it’s that he’s as real as it gets and he takes a lot of pride in just being himself (as he should) and having fun.

The Chicago rapper dropped by 92Q to discuss his debut album, Dex Meets Dexter (due April 6), this week and during his interview with @SteffSkeemz, he also dished on how the loss of his mother affected him, his relationship with his daughter and how it changed him, and how he lost his virginity.

Press play up top and see some of his flyest photos below.