That Moment When An Old Rihanna Song You Never Heard Leaks Online—Listen Here

Rih probably put this out herself to shut us up...we'll take it.

indyhiphop Staff
It seems Rihanna only has space in her life for Fenty Beauty right now, but fingers crossed, she’ll put out some new music soon. While we wait for the icon to remember her first love, the full version of one of her old songs has surfaced and you can listen up top. Word on social media is “Answer” was meant for Rih’s 2011 Talk That Talk album, but didn’t quite cut it. Enjoy and pray we get some new music soon.

