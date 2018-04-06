Mike Epps Set To Sign Copies Of His New Book At Indy’s Kountry Kitchen

Legendary stand-up comedian and actor Mike Epps is coming back to Indy!

Epps, who just released his new book “Unsuccessful Thug: One Comedian’s Journey from Naptown to Tinseltown“ just announced on Instagram that he will be doing a FREE book signing on Monday, April 9th from 6pm-8pm at the famous Kountry Kitchen.

There will also be a limited amount of his books being sold on site as well, see his post below:

In his book, Epps is completely unscripted and unapologetically, as he shares his views on racism, poverty, jail, and all the many mess-ups that he has experienced along his journey from Indianapolis, Indiana to Hollywood. See the book description below:

From Naptown to Tinseltown—legendary stand-up comedian and actor Mike Epps finally tells all in this outrageous, hilarious, no-holds-barred memoir.

Before starring in Def Comedy Jam and Showtime at the Apollo—before the sold-out comedy shows, Uncle Buck, and becoming his hero Richard Pryor in a biopic—there was Indianapolis. And not the good part. Mike Epps is one of America’s favorite and funniest people, but the path to fame was paved with opportunities to mess it up. And mess it up he did.

Growing up in “Naptown”—what people who live there really call rough-around-the-edges Indianapolis—Epps found himself forced to hustle from an early age. Despite his mother’s best efforts, and the love of his well-behaved brother, “Chaney,” and his beloved sister, Julie, Epps was drawn to a life of crime, but as he quickly discovered, stealing and dealing didn’t really fit his sweet sensibilities. Not to mention he wasn’t very good at it—take, for example, the day he had to call the cops on himself when a dog wouldn’t let him leave a house he was burgling. After several arrests and more than a few months in jail, Epps finally realized that he was an unsuccessful thug, and instead turned to the next most obvious career path: stand-up comedy.

Heading first to New York, then all over the country, and finally to Hollywood, Mike Epps carved out a unique place in American comedy, combining hysterical tales of his family and friends with a mordant take on life in the Naptowns of America. Comedy saved Mike Epps, and here he reveals exactly how he finally grew up and got out, barely. And when describing how he survived when so many of his friends didn’t, Epps makes clear what he’s thankful for and sorry about. Unsuccessful Thug is about growing up black in America, facing down racism in Hollywood, and ultimately how it feels to fail at thugdom, pull yourself up by the bootstraps, and end up selling out arenas and starring in movies across the country.

The book is currently available to buy on Amazon, in various formats.

Again, the book signing is FREE and takes place on Monday, April 9th from 6pm-8pm at Kountry Kitchen, which is located on 1831 N College Ave.

If you wish to purchase the book on sire, there will be a limited amount of his books being sold.

