Black Panther Will Be The First Movie Shown In Saudi Arabia In 35 Years!

Black Panther just keeps winning! This time they are breaking Saudia Arabia’s 35 year movie ban!

via TheShadeRoom:

The movie will reportedly be the first movie shown in Saudi Arabian theaters since the country’s cinema ban 35 years ago, when they adopted ‘ultraconservative religious standards’.

If y’all don’t understand how big of a deal this is, remember that this is a country that just made it legal for women to drive in 2017—let that sink in!!

#TheHollywoodReporter reports that the film is set to show in a new AMC-branded theater on April 18th, as they plan to open many more movie theaters in Saudi cities over the next 5 years!!

