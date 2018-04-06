Nas Claims Kelis Violated Custody Agreement ALREADY

Nas and Kelis just can’t seem to get it together! Just when we thought things were cool they are heading back to court. SMH

via TheShadeRoom:

Nas filed legal docs asking the judge to penalize Kelis because she refused to let him take their son home. Kelis says her reasons for putting up such a fuss was because their son wanted to stay with her during Passover. Nas says it was his weekend plain and simple, holiday or not.

Nas also claims that this isn’t the first time she’s given him a hard time with their son. He said that one time when he went to her house to get their son, she screamed at him and told hi he couldn’t take him. He also says that she’s told him he couldn’t pick up their son from school several times.

